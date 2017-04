Eddie Murphy Reacting To The Sudden Loss Of His Older Brother

Eddie Murphy’s reacting to the sudden loss of his older brother, Charlie Murphy , saying their family will never be the same.

Eddie says on behalf of his family, “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie.

He said thank you to Charlie’s millions of fans for their “outpouring of condolences and prayers.”

Charlie’s family was aware he was battling leukemia, but was under the impression he was getting better.

Source TMZ

