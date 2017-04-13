Entertainment
Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is A ‘Neck Kiss’

Watch him explain below...

TMZ caught up with Damon Wayans and talked about the actor’s fondest memories of the late Charlie Murphy. Unless you’re living under a rock, news of Murphy’s tragic death spread like wildfire yesterday. He passed at 57 years old after quietly battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy.

Damon starts out with: “Loved Charlie Murphy.” Then, in a lighthearted twist, he adds: “We kissed once. It was wonderful.” According to the comedian, Murphy was really “thrilled” about the “neck kiss,” too.

TMZ writes: “Sounds like they were running through lines for Eddie Murphy’s Vampire in Brooklyn — you know, ’cause of the neck ‘kiss’ — but it sure left an impression on Damon. He’s happy to reenact it, too.”

What better way to honor the late, great Charlie Murphy than with a funny memory? Watch Damon Wayans talk about the “neck kiss” below.

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie's legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie's famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

Photos