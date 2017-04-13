Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is A ‘Neck Kiss’

caught up with Damon Wayans and talked about the actor’s fondest memories of the late Charlie Murphy. Unless you’re living under a rock, news of Murphy’s tragic death spread like wildfire yesterday. He passed at 57 years old after quietly battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy.

Damon starts out with: “Loved Charlie Murphy.” Then, in a lighthearted twist, he adds: “We kissed once. It was wonderful.” According to the comedian, Murphy was really “thrilled” about the “neck kiss,” too.

TMZ writes: “Sounds like they were running through lines for Eddie Murphy’s Vampire in Brooklyn — you know, ’cause of the neck ‘kiss’ — but it sure left an impression on Damon. He’s happy to reenact it, too.”

What better way to honor the late, great Charlie Murphy than with a funny memory? Watch Damon Wayans talk about the “neck kiss” below.