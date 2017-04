There’s A New Man In Erykah Badu’s Life

While we’re not sure if Erykah Badu was looking for Mr. Right or just enjoying the single life and devoting her time and energy to being a mother and an icon, she’s in love and wants everyone to know.

On Friday (April 14), Badu shared on Instagram shared that she’s in a relationship with Carl Jones, a producer known for his work on The Boondocks and Black Dynamite, by posting a cute gif of the two. “I got a second, I mean third, I mean “forf” time at LUV!” she gushed.

Source MadameNoire CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURE

Also On 100.3: