Five-Year-Old Tragically Dies In An Atlanta Restaurant

A family mourns the loss of their child.

Posted 1 day ago
Atlanta Losing Traffic Gridlock Battle, Study Reports

Source: Barry Williams / Getty


An tragic incident at the Sun Dial Restaurant in Atlanta has left one family experiencing unimaginable grief. The restaurant, which sits on the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel, has a rotating floor that offers customers a panoramic view of the city.

According to police, Charlie Holt, 5, ventured away from his family’s table and got stuck in between the wall and a table as the floor was rotating. “His whole body was caught between maybe four to five inches of space. His head took the brunt of the injury,” said Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard. The floor shut off automatically.

The Westin security staff and employees dislodged Holt and he was rushed to the hospital with head trauma injuries. He eventually died.

His family released a statement reading, “The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy. No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”

Holt and his parents were visiting from Charlotte. They only came to the Sun Dial for lunch since they were staying at another hotel. “We know they were the last customers for the lunch crowd, and it’s just very tragic,” Pickard said.

The restaurant has since closed until further notice. The hotel manager, George Reed, released a statement saying, “There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” He continued, “As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived. We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can.  Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.”

Photos