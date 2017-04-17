So Icey: Reginae Carter Shut Down Senior Prom Dripping In Diamonds

Reginae Carter is so grown up now that she’s dripped in diamonds and rocking a Beyoncé -inspired gown to her senior prom.

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright spared no expense on their baby girl’s big night, having her out here looking like a queen in a dress is reminiscent of Bey’s 2015 Met Gala look. Although Wayne wasn’t physically there to see his daughter off to prom, Toya made sure not to miss a peep of her 18-year old’s special high school memory. The proud mama shared gorgeous photos of her baby girl.

My everything ❤️ A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Diamonds doin' the Chris Breezy! 💎💎#highdemand #prom2017 Styled by: #noigjeremy A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Check out more photos from her big night below.