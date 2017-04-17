Entertainment
So Icey: Reginae Carter Shut Down Senior Prom Dripping In Diamonds

See the bling for yourself.

Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Reginae Carter is so grown up now that she’s dripped in diamonds and rocking a Beyoncé-inspired gown to her senior prom.

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright spared no expense on their baby girl’s big night, having her out here looking like a queen in a dress is reminiscent of Bey’s 2015 Met Gala look. Although Wayne wasn’t physically there to see his daughter off to prom, Toya made sure not to miss a peep of her 18-year old’s special high school memory. The proud mama shared gorgeous photos of her baby girl.

My everything ❤️

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Diamonds doin' the Chris Breezy! 💎💎#highdemand #prom2017 Styled by: #noigjeremy

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Check out more photos from her big night below.

Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she's our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you're dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter's senior prom.

lil' wayne , Reginae Carter , Senior Prom , Toya Wright

