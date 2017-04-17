2017 Tax Day Freebies and Deals!

2017 Tax Day Freebies and Deals!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Tax day can be hectic if you are a list minute person but many retailers all over are giving free and discounted deals to ease the pain of the day.

Check out many of the discounts being offered April 18th and some through the end of the month.

If you’re cutting it a bit close you may want to go ahead and file that extension and just enjoy the freebies below!

PF Changs

PF Changs is offering customers 20% off take out 4/17-4/18 if you use the promo code TAXDAY.  Reference the promo code when ordering online or by phone to save

Office Depot/Office Max

Now through April 29th take this coupon into get 5lbs of documents shredded for free.

Hot Dog on A Stick

Get a free original turkey dog at any Hot Dog on A Stick location

Noodles & Company

April 12-18th use the promo code TAXDAY17 online at and you’ll get $4 off your $10 or more order.

Bob Evans

Get 30% off your total purchase on April 18th with this coupon. 

Firehouse Subs

April 18-20th get a free medium sized sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink with this coupon.

Boston Market

April 18th Boston Market will be offering a discounted meal deal  half chicken individual meal with 2 sides, cornbread, regular sized fountain drink, and a cookie all for $10.40.

Sonic

April 15th get a single patty cheeseburger for half off.

Chuck E Cheese

April 18th get a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any other large pizza.

Buca di Beppo

Get 18% off dine in or carry out on April18th with this coupon

Chilli’s

April 18th get a Presidente Margarita for only $5

Arby’s

Now through April 30th get two gyro’s for $6

 


Photos