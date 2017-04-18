Report: Jesse Jackson Jr. Admits To Other Possible Crimes, Offers To Help Feds

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

Report: Jesse Jackson Jr. Admits To Other Possible Crimes, Offers To Help Feds

Jackson supposedly offered to cooperate with prosecutors.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

A Justice Department letter revealed that former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. informed prosecutors about his “other possible” crimes and offered to record conversations during a federal investigation while on home detention in 2015, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

From Chicago Sun-Times:

“Mr. Jackson has informed the government of potential violations of law by him and others,” reads the Aug. 16, 2015, letter from Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Richenthal in Manhattan to Jackson attorney John Colette.

Jackson “has indicated that he desires to undertake certain actions, including participating in monitored and/or recorded telephone and/or email conversations and meetings, with the intention of providing the government with additional information regarding these potential violations of law,” the letter also states.

…Jackson signed the Richenthal letter as “agreed to” on Aug. 19, 2015. Richenthal notes in the Aug. 16 letter that there is no agreement by the government “not to prosecute Mr. Jackson.” The copy of the letter obtained by the Sun-Times includes a signature line for Colette, but the document isn’t signed.

In March, Jackson said he and his estranged wife Sandi Jackson are $1.8 million in debt, reports the Chicago Tribune.

SOURCE: Chicago Sun-TimesChicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

News Roundup: Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. To Be Released From Prison…AND MORE

Jesse Jackson Jr. Given Projected Prison Release Date

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

18 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Continue reading Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences.  Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.f

crime , Federal Investigation , Jesse Jackson , jesse jackson jr

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos