BREAKING: Cleveland Shooter Steve Stevens Found Dead

The manhunt for Steve Stevens has ended in Erie Pennsylvania with a self inflicted gunshot Tuesday (April 18) in Pennsylvania – two days after being sought out by locals and police. Stevens was a wanted man after killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Facebook Live Easter Sunday in Cleveland Ohio.
FOX 45 reports:
“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by [Pennsylvania State Police] members in Erie County,” an official wrote on Twitter, posted at 11:46 a.m. ET. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”
And PA State Police confirms:
Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death
Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death
1. 2014: Michael Brown’s lifeless body was left in the streets of Ferguson for more than four hours after he was killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. 2015: Tyrone Harris, 18, was shot in Ferguson Sunday night by police for allegedly attacking them with a firearm. He remains in critical condition and is facing four charges of first-degree assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. 2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. 2015: Police stand to maintain the crowd after shots rang out on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. 2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city’s uprising.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. 2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. 2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. 2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. 2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. 2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. 2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to “control” protests.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. 2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. 2014: Army tanks filled the streets of Ferguson after protests turned violent in the city.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. 2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night.Source:Getty 14 of 14
