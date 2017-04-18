Entertainment
BREAKING: Cleveland Shooter Steve Stevens Found Dead

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 mins ago
The manhunt for Steve Stevens has ended in Erie Pennsylvania with a self inflicted gunshot Tuesday (April 18) in Pennsylvania – two days after being sought out by locals and police.  Stevens was a wanted man after killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Facebook Live Easter Sunday in Cleveland Ohio.

FOX 45 reports:

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by [Pennsylvania State Police] members in Erie County,” an official wrote on Twitter, posted at 11:46 a.m. ET. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

And PA State Police confirms:



Photos