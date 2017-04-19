Features
Home > Features

Watch: Loud Sex Interrupted This Tennis Match

A hilarious distraction!

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tennis ball

Source: Creative Crop / Getty


It’s not out of the ordinary to hear tennis players moan and yell every time they serve a ball or execute a forearm swing. However, it is out of the ordinary to have yells and moans pierce the air when it’s not coming from an athlete. This is exactly what happened recently at a Sarasota Open tennis match. Attention was diverted away from the two opponents, Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger, when loud moans could be heard throughout the venue. Someone was getting it in!

Tiafoe responded to the moans with a face of disbelief and humor. The announcer believed the sex sounds were coming from an audience member watching porn on their phone — eventually, the noises died down. However, that seemed to be round one for two lucky lovers. The announcer finally realized that the cries of pleasure weren’t coming from a phone, but an actual couple having sex in an apartment nearby. “It can’t be that good,” Tiafoe yelled to a laughing audience. You can watch the footage for yourself below.


“At least somebody is having a good night,” the announcer said. With Tiafoe winning his match 6-3, 6-2, luckily he had a good night, too…despite the hilarious distraction.

Frances Tiafoe , Mitchell Krueger , Sarasota Open , Sex , Tennis

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: Loud Sex Interrupted This Tennis Match

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos