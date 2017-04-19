Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Photo by

The normally private Al Mana held nothing back.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 7 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s estranged husband Wissam Al Mana is apparently not letting go of his wife without a fight—which would explain why he just expressed his love for her in a heartfelt love letter posted to his website.

Versace - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Earlier this month it was rumored that the couple had split, deciding to end their five-year marriage just after welcoming a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, in January. At press time, there had been no confirmation of divorce from either Jackson or Al Mana. However, Reports state that Jackson grew tired of her estranged husband’s super controlling behavior that translated to her career as well as at home.

EBONY is reporting that Al Mana posted the revealing love letter to Jackson on his website as rumors of a spilt continue to swirl. The usually private billionaire didn’t hold anything back.

The short and sweet love letter reads:

“Love.

To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the letter reads. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Last week, both Jackson and Al Mana were photographed with their son, albeit separately. Jackson posted an official photo of her baby boy to Instagram, while Al Mana was photographed playing with their son in the park.

 

Photos