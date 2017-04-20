One Officer Killed, Another Wounded in Paris Attack

PARIS (RNN) – A gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before he was himself shot dead in what police are saying is probably a terrorist attack in the heart of Paris.
The attacker was armed with an AK-47, according to a German reporter.
There is a massive police presence on the Champs-Elysees and people have been warned to stay away from the area.
The Champs-Elysees is a long avenue where the Arc de Triomphe is located, and is known for its high end shops, restaurants and theaters. The Tour de France ends at this location.
There are eleven total candidates, but the five front runners include Francois Fillon, Benoit Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon.
If no candidate claims a majority in the first round – which is likely – there will be a run-off election between the top two candidates on May 7.
