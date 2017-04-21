Entertainment
Watch David Banner Explain Why Black People Should Be Racist

"I don't see a problem in racism anymore," the rapper says.

Posted 2 hours ago
BET's '106 & Park' Racial Profiling Discussion

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


Rapper and activist David Banner went on The Breakfast Club for a revealing interview. He talked experiencing depression and new music he’s releasing. However, one of the show-stopping moments was when Banner insisted Black people should be racist.

In a discussion around different races keeping money within their own communities, Banner said, “I don’t see a problem in racism anymore.” He continued, “White people are supposed to take care of White people first. They supposed to give themselves the Grammys first, the movies first, ’cause don’t lions take care of lions? Tigers take care of tigers? It’s not White people’s racism that’s the problem, it’s Black people’s lack of racism. We’re supposed to be racist too and we’re not.” You can watch his comments below.

#davidbanner says black people are supposed to racist too, like white people.

A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

Banner explains how Black people shouldn’t care what White people think and how Black people continue to let White folks steal culture. If you want to hear everything Banner has to say, you can watch the full clip below. What do you think about Banner’s race politics? Is he oversimplifying or does he make good points?


 

 

David Banner

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

Photos