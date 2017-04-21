Watch David Banner Explain Why Black People Should Be Racist

Rapper and activistwent on The Breakfast Club for a revealing interview. He talked experiencing depression and new music he’s releasing. However, one of the show-stopping moments was when Banner insisted Black people should be racist.

In a discussion around different races keeping money within their own communities, Banner said, “I don’t see a problem in racism anymore.” He continued, “White people are supposed to take care of White people first. They supposed to give themselves the Grammys first, the movies first, ’cause don’t lions take care of lions? Tigers take care of tigers? It’s not White people’s racism that’s the problem, it’s Black people’s lack of racism. We’re supposed to be racist too and we’re not.” You can watch his comments below.

#davidbanner says black people are supposed to racist too, like white people. A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Banner explains how Black people shouldn’t care what White people think and how Black people continue to let White folks steal culture. If you want to hear everything Banner has to say, you can watch the full clip below. What do you think about Banner’s race politics? Is he oversimplifying or does he make good points?





