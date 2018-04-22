Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

11 Prince Tributes From ‘Effin Awful’ To ‘OMG, I’m Crying!’

The GOAT deserved greatness!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Prince In Concert With Arms Outstretched

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the late, great Prince‘s death.

Fans are still mourning the singer’s untimely passing but his electric life is continuing to be celebrated. After his death, everyone and their Prince-loving mama paid tribute to the star in their own special way. Some honored his legacy in a way that reflected the greatness that was Prince, while others just bombed.

You may recall Jennifer Hudson tearing down the house at the 2016 BET Awards with her rendition of “Purple Rain.”But there are some others who totally dropped the ball (side-eye to Madge). Check out our gallery of these 11 Prince tributes — you be the judge!

Photo of PRINCE

8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Continue reading 8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes

8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Today is the anniversary of Prince's death and many people around the world are still mourning the icon's untimely passing. In a week that is sure to be filled with purple-themed parties, we at Global Grind recall some of the best tributes following the passing of the GOAT — as well as the not so good ones. Grab your tissue as we walk down memory lane from the worst to the best Prince honors!

anniversary , death , Prince , purple rain , tribute , worst

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now