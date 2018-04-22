11 Prince Tributes From ‘Effin Awful’ To ‘OMG, I’m Crying!’

2 reads Leave a comment
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the late, great Prince‘s death.
Fans are still mourning the singer’s untimely passing but his electric life is continuing to be celebrated. After his death, everyone and their Prince-loving mama paid tribute to the star in their own special way. Some honored his legacy in a way that reflected the greatness that was Prince, while others just bombed.
You may recall Jennifer Hudson tearing down the house at the 2016 BET Awards with her rendition of “Purple Rain.”But there are some others who totally dropped the ball (side-eye to Madge). Check out our gallery of these 11 Prince tributes — you be the judge!
8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes
8 photos Launch gallery
8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes
1. Dan Phillips Learns That Prince Lyrics Don't Belong In A Sportscast.1 of 8
2. Madonna Tried It2 of 8
3. Cheesy Brand Tributes3 of 8
4. Jennifer Hudson Overpowers A Classic4 of 8
5. The Cast Of 'The Color Purple' Goes In5 of 8
6. Erykah Badu Gives A Sultry Rendition Of "The Ballad of Dorothy Parker"6 of 8
7. Maxwell Gives A Smooth Take On "Nothing Compares 2 U"7 of 8
8. Sheila E. Brings Down The House In An Epic Finale8 of 8
comments – add yours