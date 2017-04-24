Cincy
Home > Cincy

Body Cam Of Adrien Broner Arrest Surfaces! (Video)

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Lou Williams Hosts Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Covington police pulled Adrien Broner over in an SUV riddled with bullet holes and arrested him early Thursday morning in Covington, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders. He was booked in the Kenton County jail and released around 5 a.m., jail records show.
Records also indicated that Broner was arrested on an open warrant early Thursday morning and charged with “failure to appear,” a misdemeanor charge. The open warrant was for a public intoxication charge from 2014.
 RELATED STORY: Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 This video contains explicit language that some may find offensive.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Body Cam Of Adrien Broner Arrest Surfaces! (Video)

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

About Billion , Adrien Broner , arrest

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos