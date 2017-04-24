Body Cam Of Adrien Broner Arrest Surfaces! (Video)

Covington police pulled Adrien Broner over in an SUV riddled with bullet holes and arrested him early Thursday morning in Covington, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders. He was booked in the Kenton County jail and released around 5 a.m., jail records show.

Records also indicated that Broner was arrested on an open warrant early Thursday morning and charged with “failure to appear,” a misdemeanor charge. The open warrant was for a public intoxication charge from 2014.