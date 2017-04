John Witherspoon Says Another ‘Friday’ Movie Will Definitely Happen

It’s been 22 years since Ice Cube debuted the cult classic film, Friday, and 15 years since the third part to the comedic movie, Friday After Next, premiered in theaters. With speculation that another reel in the Cubevision canon — reportedly titled “Last Friday” – would go into production in the near future, fans were left to hope and pray that the movie’s birth would come to fruition.

Source Vibe.com

