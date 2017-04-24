Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five Years Of Marriage

A source says they've been separated for a while.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
The Mistake Room's Benefit Auction

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Jesse Williams is about to be a single man. The actor and activist has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Aryn Drakelee-Williams. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Williams filed this month due to “irreconcilable differences.”

A source added, “They’re trying to keep their split top secret and away from the public. They’ve actually been separated for awhile now.”

This comes as shocking news —  there have been no rumors of a shaky marriage and they are one of most loved couples in Hollywood. In a 2009 interview he said, “I was a teacher when I met her, so she’s been with me through all the different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin.”

The two were in a relationship for five years before they got married. They have two kids together, their son, Maceo, and their daughter, Sadie. More information on Jesse’s split has yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you updated as news surfaces.

Celebrity Weddings

35 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Weddings

Continue reading Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five Years Of Marriage

Celebrity Weddings

Some have lasted and some haven’t… but who doesn’t love a beautiful wedding pic?

divorce , jesse williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos