Watch Mary J. Blige Blast Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress

The singer gets candid in her new documentary.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 43 mins ago
Starshell's 'Birthday Girl' Video Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Mary J. Blige was onto something in her 1995 hit “Not Gon’ Cry” — she sang about being with a man for 11 years only to find out he was cheating.

Twenty-two years later and the singer is singing the same tune following her split from husband Kendu Isaacs after finding out that he was cheating. In a clip from her documentary, The Making Of: Strength of a Woman documentary, which aired on VH1 last night, MJB is having a session with NeYo when she opens up about ending her 13-year marriage. She said, “All these years have come to this, like you didn’t even pick me, you picked somebody else. That sh* t is humiliating. It hurt real bad. But they got beds, we gotta lay in it.”

Mary also said, “And just so we’re clear, you have a studio in that other place, right? Do not let — do you know [named bleeped out]? Do not let her nowhere near what you’re doing for me, because she’s the reason for all of this sh*t. That’s my Becky with the good hair!” Yikes.  Although Mary hasn’t said who Kendu’s mistress is, she said that he was so caught up with the new girl that he did not want to work on fixing his marriage. Rumors have been swirling since the couple called it quits that Kendu was having an affair with Mary’s protege, singer Starshell.

Photos