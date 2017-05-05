It’s A Match: Chrissy Teigen And Becca Reveal New Palette

Model Chrissy Teigen officially teamed up with Becca Cosmetics to release her much-anticipated Teigen Glow Face Palette, Becca X Chrissy.

After sending the internet into frenzy by putting out today’s release date last night, the four shade kit made its debut on Sephora‘s app, where it will also be distributed by the end of this month.Chrissy’s line of colors were inspired by the different looks she uses on the red carpet and is excited to share her tips and beauty secrets for make up. She told WWD, “For me, it was really to use colors that would resonate with all sorts of skin shades.”

We're poised and ready for tomorrow morning's #BECCAxCHRISSY @Sephora mobile app launch, are you? You know the drill, download the app by hitting the link in our bio ✨ #GetGlowing A post shared by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on May 4, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

The shade colors include a Rose Gold Highlighter, Shimmering Skin Perfector, Sunlit Bronzer that comes in Malibu Soleil and a golden pink coral blush.

Thanks to all our #BECCAbeauties for joining the party tonight to celebrate our #GlowQueen @ChrissyTeigen! Be sure to set your alarms early to get your hands on the #BECCAxCHRISSY Glow Face Palette Friday morning only on the @sephora mobile app!! A post shared by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on May 4, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

The line will launch world-wide May 29th and will be available at all Sephora stores, costing about $46.

