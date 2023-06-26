Listen Live
Back To Events

2nd Annual Radio-One Cincy Sneaker Drive

Add to Calendar
2nd annual Radio One Cincinnati sneaker drive
  • Date/time: June 26th to July 30th
  • Venue: Radio-One Cincy
  • Address: 705 Central Ave Ste 200, Cincinnati
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2nd annual Radio One Cincinnati sneaker drive

Source: Creative Services / R1

It’s time for our 2nd Annual Radio-One Cincinnati Sneaker Drive!

Sneakers can be dropped off in the station lobby (One Centennial Building @ 705 Central) Monday thru Friday between 9a-6p, and Saturdays between Noon-3pm.

We are accepting all school-age-sized sneakers – from 10c up to 7 youth!

More from 100.3
Trending Now

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close