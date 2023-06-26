2nd Annual Radio-One Cincy Sneaker Drive

- Date/time: June 26th to July 30th
- Venue: Radio-One Cincy
- Address: 705 Central Ave Ste 200, Cincinnati
It’s time for our 2nd Annual Radio-One Cincinnati Sneaker Drive!
Sneakers can be dropped off in the station lobby (One Centennial Building @ 705 Central) Monday thru Friday between 9a-6p, and Saturdays between Noon-3pm.
We are accepting all school-age-sized sneakers – from 10c up to 7 youth!
