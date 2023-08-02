Back to School Drive Thru 2023

- Date/time: August 12th, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Address: 7005 Reading Rd,, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45237
Urban 1 Cincy and The Law Office Blake Maislin present the 2023 Back to School Drive Thru! This year we are giving away 1,000 backpacks! Meet us on August 12 from 12PM – 3PM at Woodward High School 7005 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 AT THE BACK ENTRANCE. Don’t miss your chance to go back to school the right way!
