Back to School Drive Thru 2023

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Urban 1 Cincy and The Law Office Blake Maislin present the 2023 Back to School Drive Thru! This year we are giving away 1,000 backpacks! Meet us on August 12 from 12PM – 3PM at Woodward High School 7005 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 AT THE BACK ENTRANCE. Don’t miss your chance to go back to school the right way!