Listen Live
Back To Events

Back to School Drive Thru 2023

Add to Calendar
Back to School Drive 2023
  • Date/time: August 12th, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Address: 7005 Reading Rd,, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45237
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Urban 1 Cincy and The Law Office Blake Maislin present the 2023 Back to School Drive Thru! This year we are giving away 1,000 backpacks! Meet us on August 12 from 12PM – 3PM at Woodward High School 7005 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 AT THE BACK ENTRANCE. Don’t miss your chance to go back to school the right way!

More from 100.3
Trending Now

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close