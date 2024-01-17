Listen Live
“50 Years of Hip-Hop” Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

  • Date/time: Feb 16
  • Venue: MegaCorp Pavilion
  • Address: Newport, KY
Source: Promowest / Promowest

We’re kicking the year off strong with 50 hip years of hip hop! Join us for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the hip hop legends from the Land, hitting the Tri-State on February 16th at MegaCorp Pavilion — featuring a LIVE DJ battle between 100.3’s DJ Vader Mix, and 101.1’s DJ Diamond!

Purchase your tickets here!

This show has been rescheduled from December 15, 2023 to February 16, 2024. All originally purchased tickets will be honored. No exchanges necessary.

