B2K & Bow Wow “Boys 4 Life Tour”

  • Date/time: Feb 20, 10:07am
  • Venue: Heritage Bank Center
  • Address: Cincinnati, OH
Source: Black Promoters Collective / Radio One Cincinnati

THIS JUST IN: B2K & Bow Wow are coming to Cincinnati with that 2000s FIREEEE! Introducing the “Boys 4 Life” Tour featuring Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Pretty Ricky! 

Friday, February 20th at the Heritage Bank Center

General tickets go on sale Friday, November 21st.

Click here for tickets!


B2K & Bow Wow “Boys 4 Life Tour” was originally published on wiznation.com

