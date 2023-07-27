Listen Live
Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour

Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour
  • Date/time: October 31st
  • Venue: The Andrew J Brady Music Center
  • Address: Cincinnati
Kirk Franklin and his The Reunion Tour is coming to Cincinnati’s The Andrew J Brady Music Center on October 31st!

