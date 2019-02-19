Cincinnati are you ready for 100.3 Cincy’s RNB station and Black Maislin’s Rhythm on The River Presented by ReGeneration Schools going day September 6th and 7th! Two days of family fun, food, bounce houses, and live music! Join us at Newport Riverboart Row for this spectacular two-day festival and entrance is absolutely FREE!

Enjoy mouthwatering food, treats, plus the excitement for the kids and a concert stage packed with 1st class entertainment! Taking the stage will be none other than R&B great Christopher Williams performing live! Catch his performances with hits like ‘Dreaming’, ‘Talk to Myself’, ‘Promises’ and More!

Plus you don’t want to miss your chance to be $4,444 richer with the return of Black Maislin’s cash giveaway!! Rhythm on the River is brought to you by 100.3 Cincy’s RNB station and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin Presented by ReGeneration Schools!

