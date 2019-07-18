Rickey Smiley Live Broadcast from From the Cincinnati Music Festival

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE is coming to the Cincinnati Music Festival! You heard me LIVE. Join Rickey and the crew on Friday, July 26 from 6am to 10am on Fountain Square in Cincinnati! Plus Rickey will give away last chance Cincinnati Music Festival tickets & 500 every hour…

There’s special appearances and more. This is only one of many events of Cincinnati Music Festival weekend brought to you by P&G in collaboration with VIBE Cincinnati of The Cincinnati CVB – It’s the CMF you don’t want to miss

