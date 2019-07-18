Back To Events

Rickey Smiley Live Broadcast from From the Cincinnati Music Festival

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from From the Cincinnati Music Festival
  • Date/time: July 26th, 6:00am to 10:00am
  • Venue: Fountain Square
  • Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

 

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE is coming to the Cincinnati Music Festival! You heard me LIVE. Join Rickey and the crew on Friday, July 26 from 6am to 10am on Fountain Square in Cincinnati! Plus Rickey will give away last chance Cincinnati Music Festival tickets & 500 every hour…

There’s special appearances and more. This is only one of many events of Cincinnati Music Festival weekend brought to you by P&G in collaboration with VIBE Cincinnati of The Cincinnati CVB – It’s the CMF you don’t want to miss

