The Bootsy Collins Foundation Back To School Sunday Fun-Dey!

The BOOTSY COLLINS FOUNDATION BACK TO SCHOOL SUNDAY FUNDAY event graphic
  • Date/time: August 11th, 1:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Washington Park
  • Address: 1230 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH, 45202

JOIN 100.3 CINCY’S RNB’S OWN MS EBONY J & THE RNB CINCY CREW!

School is back and we have free backpacks and school supplies, eye exams, food and fun at the Bootsy Collins Foundation Back To School Sunday Fun-Dey presented by Gregory S. Young Attorneys! Join us Sunday August 11th along with Carlos Dunlap from the Bengals at Washington Park from 1PM-5PM to gear up for the new school year!

Free backpacks, school supplies, food, eye exams and more!

Items while supplies last.

 

The BOOTSY COLLINS FOUNDATION BACK TO SCHOOL SUNDAY FUNDAY event graphic

