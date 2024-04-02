- Date/time: Apr 20, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg
Come party and kick off spring with Lincoln Ware and the Radio One Cincinnati family at The Buzz Spring Fling! Join us on Saturday, April 20th at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg from 6-9 PM! We’ll have ticket giveaways to the Cincinnati Music Festival, music provided by DJ Vader, and much more! Stick around afterwards for a special performance by Second Wind! Don’t miss The Buzz Spring Fling on Saturday, April 20th at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg!
