The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Cincy’s R&B station and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show will be broadcasting live from Fountain Square as part of The Cincinnati Music Festival kick off on Thursday, July 21st from 6-10am featuring DaBrat, Gary with Da Tea, Special K, Rock-T, and of course Rickey Smiley!

The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G tickets are on sale now at cincymusicfestival.com or by calling the festival office at 513-924-0900