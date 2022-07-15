Back To Events

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

RSMS Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
  • Date/time: July 21st, 6:00am to 10:00am
  • Venue: Fountain Square
  • Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202
  • Web: More Info
100.3 Cincy’s R&B station and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show will be broadcasting live from Fountain Square as part of The Cincinnati Music Festival kick off on Thursday, July 21st from 6-10am featuring DaBrat, Gary with Da Tea, Special K, Rock-T, and of course Rickey Smiley!

The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G tickets are on sale now at cincymusicfestival.com or by calling the festival office at 513-924-0900

