Donald Lawrence is a powerhouse and his impact on black gospel music has been felt throughout his entire career.

The Grammy and Stellar award-winning artist has been creating music for more than three decades and has given Christians a beautiful array of music for worship.

Below are just a few times that Donald Lawrence deserved his flowers throughout his career.

What is your favorite song by him?

10 Reasons Donald Lawrence Deserves His Flowers was originally published on praisebaltimore.com