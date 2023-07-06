Beauty influencers are doing the Lord’s work. I’ve learned most of my makeup routine from the University of Social Media. I’ve studied from Professor Jackie Aina and Makeup Shayla like most people, but I’ve decided to take new courses with the internet’s latest gurus.
As far as I’m concerned, beauty content creators directly contribute to the fly girl ecosystem. Between their guidance on how to stop under eye creases (thanks, Jaleesa Jaikaran) and the fashion girlies directing us to the top shopping deals and how to throw a fit together, the market is definitely full of influence!
If you’re looking for skilled makeup and skincare influencers to help spruce up your routines, then look no further. Here are 5 beauty influencers you should follow.
1. Jaleesa Jaikaran
Jaleesa Jaikaran has altered my beauty game on a few occasions with her makeup tutorials on Instagram. The professional makeup artist, podcaster, and influencer uses her platform to share tips and tricks to mastering your beauty beat.
2. Skin Prerogative
Shantini Alleyne began her journey as a makeup artist, but she quickly learned her true love was skincare. Now, she’s helping the world perfect their canvas with her brand, Skin Prerogative. The licensed esthetician provides skincare tips, facial services, and inspiration! Shout out to the new mamas managing their own businesses and motherhood.
3. Monet McMichael
Who doesn’t love Monet McMichael? The beauty influencer lets viewers in on every beauty aspect of her life. From waxing her pits to the top products to use, she’s your gal. Not to mention, her GRWM’s make you want to get out of bed and hit the town, even if it’s just a trip to the store.
4. Priscilla Bhangu
If you visit Priscilla Bhangu’s page, you might feel overwhelmed by the various techniques she shows on her page. Don’t be alarmed, the makeup guru has content for makeup lovers of all levels, even beginners like myself. With her, you’ll learn the importance of every product you put on your face.
5. Mo Dutchess
When you want a flawless beat, you go to Mo Dutchess for inspiration. The Jamaican native gives you beauty, fashion slays, and dancehall vibes!