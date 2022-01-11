When it comes to style, Mary J. Blige is the queen. From the first time she stepped onto the scene and gave us her signature but sexy tomboy vibes to her glamourous red carpet appearances, stylish music videos, and everything in between, Mary J. and her signature blonde hair is officially our style icon! Today (January 11), the songstress celebrates her 52nd birthday and what better way to honor the legendary entertainment than y looking back at some of our favorite style moments from the fashionista who’s held the most fashionable title for decades.
It doesn’t matter if Mary J. is dressed up in furs, ball gowns, or sexy power suits, or if she’s dressed down in curve-hugging jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a cute top, this beauty always looks good and makes us want to adopt whatever skin and self-care routine she has to make sure we stay looking this good, too. From her appearance at the Power Book II: Ghost premiere, to her stint at the Met Gala and everything in between, here are five times Mary J. Blige was our style goals.
5 Times Mary J. Blige Was Our Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Mary J. Bliges Shins At Bottega Veneta EventSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige showed us why she’s the queen of fashion in this red and black ensemble. Here, the songstress attended the Bottega Veneta Salon presentation late last year where she turned heads in this fashionable fit.
2. Mary J. Blige Looks Like A Goddess At The 2021 Met GalaSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige attended the Met Gala in NYC in September 2021 and looked absolutely stunning in this gold, neck plunging gown.
3. Mary J. Blige Is Godly In All White At The “Power: Ghost” PremiereSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige looked godly in all white at the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 premiere held in New York City in November 2021. Here, she wore a gorgeous white pantsuit and paired the look with a white fur coat that would have even given her character Monet fashion envy.
4. Mary J Blige Keeps It Cute And Casual On “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”Source:Getty
Mary J. Blige looks good, even when she’s dressed down! During an episode of WWHL with Andy Cohen, the songstress showed off her killer curves in a simple pair of jeans and a cut-out shirt. She paired the look with over-the-knee booths and rocked her signature blonde locs long to frame both sides of her face.
5. Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Envy At “Thoughts Of A Colored Man”Source:Getty
Here she is rocking another fur coat for a night out on the town in NYC. The songstress was spotted attending “Thoughts of A Colored Man” on Broadway back in November and looked good wearing this sweater and leather pants ensemble. She wore her signature blonde locs long and curled s they framed both sides of her soft glam face.