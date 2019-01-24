Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign

Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus,  those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.

Take a look at these famous Aquarians…

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

January 29th

2. J. Cole

J. Cole

January 28th

3. Lil Jon

Lil Jon

January 27th

4. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

January 25th

5. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore

January 24th

6. Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes

February 1st,

7. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks

Portrait of Rosa Park, who organized the boycott of buses in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, 20th century, United States, New York, Schomburg Center. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,lifestyles,archival,gulf coast states,1900-1909,bus,organization,schomburg center for research in black culture,montgomery – alabama,rosa parks,boycott

8. Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown

February 5th

9. Chris Rock

Chris Rock

February 7th

10. Gary Coleman

Gary Coleman

February 8th

11. Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall

February 12th

12. Ice T

Ice T

February 12th

13. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

February 17th

