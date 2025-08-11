Back 2 School Bash Brings the Heat to Lincoln Rec Center! [PHOTOS]

The 2025 Back 2 School Bash might have been one of the hottest days of the summer (literally) with temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees. But the heat didn’t stop more than 450 people from showing up at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Saturday for an afternoon of school-year prep, fun, and community connection!

Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin and supported by the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, the event delivered on its promise: 1,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies, free haircuts courtesy of Off the Top Barbershop from Newport, KY, and plenty of opportunities for families to gear up for the new year.

The recreation center was buzzing with activity and supplies thanks to booths from Blake Maislin, NKCAC, Accel Schools, Regeneration Ohio, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (CCPA), Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, Hondros College of Nursing, Hamilton County Community Action Agency, Gaskins Foundation, and Health Gap.

In between grabbing supplies and connecting with local organizations, families cooled off with swimming, airbrush tattoos, snow cones, popcorn, and games… all set to the backdrop of good music provided by us!

See all the flicks from the 2025 Back 2 School Bash below!

