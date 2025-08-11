Listen Live
Local

Back 2 School Bash Brings the Heat to Lincoln Rec Center! [PHOTOS]

Published on August 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Back to School Bash 2025

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2025 Back 2 School Bash might have been one of the hottest days of the summer (literally) with temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees. But the heat didn’t stop more than 450 people from showing up at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Saturday for an afternoon of school-year prep, fun, and community connection!

RELATED: 37th Annual Black Family Reunion

Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin and supported by the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, the event delivered on its promise: 1,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies, free haircuts courtesy of Off the Top Barbershop from Newport, KY, and plenty of opportunities for families to gear up for the new year.

Related Stories

The recreation center was buzzing with activity and supplies thanks to booths from Blake Maislin, NKCAC, Accel Schools, Regeneration Ohio, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (CCPA), Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, Hondros College of Nursing, Hamilton County Community Action Agency, Gaskins Foundation, and Health Gap.

RELATED: New Teen Curfew Takes Effect: Here’s What You Need to Know

In between grabbing supplies and connecting with local organizations, families cooled off with swimming, airbrush tattoos, snow cones, popcorn, and games… all set to the backdrop of good music provided by us!

See all the flicks from the 2025 Back 2 School Bash below!

Back 2 School Bash Brings the Heat to Lincoln Rec Center! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on wiznation.com

1. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Sonny Mercer

2. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Sonny Mercer

3. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Sonny Mercer

4. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

5. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Sonny Mercer

6. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

7. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

8. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

9. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

10. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

11. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

12. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

13. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

14. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

15. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

16. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

17. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

18. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

19. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

20. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

21. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

22. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

23. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

24. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

25. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

26. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly

27. Back to School Bash 2025

Back to School Bash 2025 Source:Kya Kelly
More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close