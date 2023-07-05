Beyoncé Cancels Pittsburgh Show on Renaissance World Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Almost two months into her Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce is now making some changes to the schedule for the rest of the journey. Beyonce has cancelled her appearance at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

News broke when the Twitter account for the Acrisure Stadium informed fans that the ‘Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will not be taking place’ and that ‘refunds will be automatically issued’ to those who had already purchased tickets.

In addition to the cancellation of the Pittsburgh show, Beyonce has also postponed two other shows. Seattle’s show has been postponed 24 hours from September 13th to September 14th. Kansas City’s show has been pushed back almost two weeks, originally scheduled September 18th, is now slated for October 1st.

Coincidentally, all three stadiums credited “production logistics and scheduling issues in their social media statements postponing or cancelling the concert. Fans seem to think lack of ticket sales in certain areas is what drove the postponements and cancellation.

