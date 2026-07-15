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Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Published on July 15, 2026
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  • Zeta Phi Beta was founded in 1920 by five visionary women at Howard University.
  • The sorority is known for its commitment to community service and social action.
  • Zeta Phi Beta has an official motto, colors, and symbol representing its values.
Fraternities and Sororities Graphics
Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is a historically Black Greek-letter organization founded on January 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The sorority was established by five visionary women—Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts—who sought to create an organization rooted in scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.

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Today, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has grown into a global sisterhood with over 100,000 members and hundreds of chapters across the United States and internationally. Known for its commitment to community service and social action, the organization continues to make a significant impact through various outreach initiatives and partnerships.

The official motto of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization,” reflecting its dedication to uplifting communities and driving meaningful change. The sorority’s official colors are Royal Blue and White, and its symbol, the Dove, represents peace, purity, and unity.

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Elise Neal

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Rep. Karen D. Camper

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Pamela Champion

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Dr. Grisanthia “San” Franklin

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Valerie “Chef Val” Knight

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Taral Hicks-Dawson

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Patti Phillips

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U.S. Rep Lateefah Simon

U.S. representative for California’s 12th Congressional District, nationally recognized civil rights advocate and community organizer

Jenisha Watts

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Kellee Stewart 

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Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker

Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker
Source: Getty

Pioneering female MC, actress, entrepreneur, advocate for education & women’s rights

2. Treiva Williams

Treiva Williams
Source: Getty

Entrepreneur, Life Coach, Executive Producer of “Black Ink Crew” TV franchise

3. US Army Lt. General Telita Crosland

First Black woman to serve as the Director of the Defense Health Agency

4. Tatyana Ali

https://twitter.com/TatyanaAli/status/1817303326159196342

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6. Jaspen “Jas” Boothe

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7. Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw

First Black female Brigadier General in the state of Indiana

8. Caretha Coleman

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Source: Getty

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9. Wanda Durant

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Source: Getty

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10. Andrea Hunley

First Black state senator for Indiana Senate District 46, former educator

11. Maimah Karmo

Maimah Karmo
Source: Getty

Author, breast cancer advocate, founder of the Tigerlily Foundation

12. Dawn Morton-Rias

First woman of color to serve as President and CEO for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants

13. Perri Shakes-Drayton

Perri Shakes-Drayton
Source: Getty

British retired track and field athlete, 2013 European Indoor Champion and 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medalist

14. Ashley & Dominique Sharpton

Ashley & Dominique Sharpton
Source: Getty

Civil rights activists & philanthropists, and daughters of Rev. Al Sharpton

15. Angie Stone

Angie Stone
Source: Getty

Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer

16. Rep. Regina Young

First Black woman to serve as Pennsylvania State Representative in the 185th Legislative District

17. Syleena Johnson

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Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon

18. Zora Neale Hurston

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19. Towanda Braxton

Towanda Braxton

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20. Sheryl Underwood

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21. Dionne Warwick

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22. Anita Hill

Anita Hill
Source: Getty

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23. Ja’net Dubois

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Source: Getty

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24. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox
Source: Vivica A. Fox

Original Chapter: Honorary

25. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

26. Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

27. Esther Rolle

Esther Rolle
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

28. Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

29. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

30. US Rep Rashida Talib (D-MI)

US Rep Rashida Talib (D-MI)
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta was originally published on woldcnews.com

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