Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season
College basketball is a sport filled with excitement, talent, and unforgettable moments but sometimes, it’s the names on the roster that steal the show.
Each season, fans are treated to a lineup of players whose names are as unique and entertaining as their skills on the court.
From names that sound like they belong in a movie script to those that make you do a double-take, these players add a touch of humor and personality to the game.
While these names may bring a smile to your face, it’s important to remember that behind each one is a dedicated athlete working hard to make their mark on the court.
So, get ready to laugh, marvel, and maybe even find a new favorite player as we dive into this year’s collection of unforgettable names.
Take a look below into the list of Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season.
RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History
RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
1. Always Wright | Guard | UT-Rio Grand Valley
2. Wiggy Ball | Guard | Lousiana-Monroe
3. Bernie Blunt III | Guard | Mercyhurst
4. Tennessee Rainwater | Forward | Le Moyne
5. Solo Ball | Guard | UConn
6. All Wright | Guard | Xavier
7. Maximus Gizzi | Guard | Minnesota
8. Legend Smiley | Guard | San Francisco
9. Kai Yu | Center | Bradley
10. George Washington III | Guard | Florida Gulf Coast
11. Phat Phat Brooks | Guard | Central Michigan
12. Mozae Downing Rivers | Guard | Portland State
13. Chuck Hare | Forward | Holy Cross
14. Sami Pissis | Guard | Alabama A&M
15. Kuol Atak | Forward | Oklahoma
16. Po’Boigh King | Guard | Sam Houston
17. Zeplin Kidd | Guard | Southern Utah
18. Sudd Webb | Guard | Georgia Southern
19. Chandler Bing | Forward | Vanderbilt
20. Treysen Eaglestaff | Forward | West Virginia
21. Bube Momah | Forward | Leigh
22. Mor Seck | Forward | Towson
23. Cougar Downing | Guard | UMBC
24. Doctor Bradley | Guard | Bethune-Cookman
25. Walter Peggs Jr. | Guard | Morgan State
26. Zytarious Mortle | Guard/Forward | Texas Southern
27. Birgir Irving | Forward | High Point
28. Finley Bizjack | Guard | Butler
29. London Maiden | Forward | Detroit Mercy
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com