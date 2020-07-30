CLOSE
Happy Anniversary To Steph & Ayesha Curry! Here Are Our Favorite Times With The Curry Family

Posted 19 hours ago

Today Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating their 9th anniversary together!

Since being teenage sweethearts and marrying in 2011, the Currys together have won NBA championships, launched cookbooks, and created a family with three children.

Over the years the couple has expressed their love openly on Instagram and shared many of their family times with us.

Here are our favorite times the Currys were #RelationshipsGoals!  Happy anniversary to the lovebirds.

 

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Family walks 🖤

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Wedding SZN part IV. #leaveherwild #richinlove

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

My heart is full... that’s all

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

13.

