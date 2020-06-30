CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Posted 15 hours ago

Fantasia Barrino has turned into a well-respected vocalist over the years after stealing our hearts winning three of American Idol in 2004.

Known for her strong and raspy voice, her talent is unmatched when it comes to singing, whether it’s gospel or R&B. Her top-charting hits like “When I See You” and “Truth Is” are classics that are embedded in the community as songs you must add to your “real singers” playlist.

View this post on Instagram

Gods Time Is NOW!!

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

Through the years Fanny has stayed consistent with her signature look of the short edgy haircut and her style that matches.  As we celebrate her 36th birthday, here are nine times she’s slayed looks doing it for the ‘gram!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Guess Who has a birthday coming?

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close