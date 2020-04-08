Just after our Toosie Slide home tour video, Drake gives us a closer look inside his luxury mansion in his hometown Toronto, Canada.

The Champagne Papí covers the May issue of Architectural Digest where he expresses his inspiration and the features inside of his extravagant bachelor pad. Designer Ferris Rafauli, custom created the “modern Art Deco” home along with the rapper from the ground up calling it “the Embassy”.

The overly luxurious plan for Drake Manor was purposely done to show the work that he has put in during the years. Amenities like an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, a 3,200-square-foot master bedroom suite, and a 4,000-pound black marble tub are just a few in the 50,000 square feet home.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told AD. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Starting from his childhood on the hit Canadian television series Degrassi: The Next Generation to now carving his own legacy, Drake has sure made a statement with his personalized mansion.

“I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through,” says the 33-year-old superstar. “I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”

Check out some of the photos of “the Embassy” below.

He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com