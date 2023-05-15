Motherhood is 24/7, but we went up a little extra, this weekend, for the mama in our lives. Whether you celebrated yourself, your mother, your mother-in-law, or a mother from your tribe, dropping a few tender bars about her importance on social media has become a tradition that everyone, especially our favorite celebs, participates in.
This weekend we watched Bernice Burgos show off generations of beautiful women in her family from her daughter to her great-grandmother. Offset celebrated Cardi B with a heartfelt caption praising the beloved performer as a selfless mother. Ashanti thanked her mother for being her momager and Steph Curry took to IG to spotlight his wife Ayesha Curry.
From elaborate gifts, like Kash Doll gifting her mom a Lexus SUV, to Kim Kardashian, teaming up with the REFORM Alliance to pay off the restitution, fines, and fees for more than 50 mothers for Mother’s Day.
Keep scrolling to see how these celebs spent Mother’s Day.
1. Stephen Curry Praises Ayesha Curry
Steph Curry spotlighted Ayesha Curry with a splendid family photo and caption, “RR+C Don’t know how lucky we all are to have Mommy holding us down. Always! We Love you to the moon and back. Thank you for the unconditional love you pour into our babies.”
2. Ashanti Praises Her Mom
Ashanti called her mother one of the original “momagers” in a sweet video and accompanying caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom on planet earth the original Momanger nothing I can say will ever compare to gratitude, love and blessings I feel to have you as my mom. Thank you for your selflessness, protection, knowledge strength and unconditional love. Thank you for being the epitome and beyond of a Mother. My best friend, Rider. Truly my back bone. I would never be able to be all I am or do what I do with out you. I love you infinitely and beyond. Happy Mothers Day!!!! @theoriginalmomanger ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💐💐💐🎉🎉🎉 Happy Mother’s Day to all the Amazing strong, beautiful mama’s out there!!!”
3. Russell Wilson Praises Ciara
NFL star Russell Wilson praised his wife Ciara with the caption, “My heart is full! So thankful for this love! Happy Mothers Day to all the Mommy’s out there!”
4. Offset Praises Cardi B
Offset stopped to appreciate Cardi B and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L.”
5. Kash Doll
Rapper and actor Kash Doll gifted her mother a Lexus for Mother’s Day. “Happy birthday and happy Mother’s Day to my queen the lady who made me who I am today!! Turning 50 is a half of 100 so I had to make sure the lady that had 5 kids at 21 finally get a chance to live with no worries❤️ I hope you living your best life now 😘😘 this the least I can do.”
6. Bernice Burgos
Bernice Burgos showed off her deep roots with generations of family, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Beautiful Mother’s that work hard and go the extra mile for their kids! Enjoy today and every day you deserve it!!!”