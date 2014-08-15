Images From Ferguson (And Beyond) was originally published on theurbandaily.com
1. Mike Brown, just a normal 18-year-old on his way to college
2. Mike Brown playing around with a family member
3. August 9, 2014 Mike Brown lays dead in the street in Ferguson, Missouri after being shot by a police officer.
4. Mike Brown’s mother Lesley McFadden and father, Michael Brown, Sr. at a press conference.
5. Lesley McSpadden, Mike Brown’s mother and his stepfather, Louis Head, comfort each other after his death.
6. Residents of Ferguson, Missouri create a memorial where Mike Brown was killed.
7. Clergy and residents gather in Ferguson.
8. Police in riot gear watch protesters in Ferguson.
9. Police and protestors come face to face in Ferguson.
10. Riot police on the scene in Ferguson, Missouri.
11. Protesters in Ferguson, Missouri.
12. ap-fergusonprotests-660
13. Peaceful protest in Ferguson, Missouri.
14. Howard University students stand in solidarity with Ferguson, Missouri.
15. National Moment of Silence protest around the country, this one shut down Times Square
16. Missouri Highway Patrol captain Ron Johnson changes the police tone in Ferguson, Missouri.
17. Milwaukee, Wisconsin protestors stand in solidarity with Ferguson, Missouri.
18. Out of the mouths of babes.
19. A candle for peace glows as part of a vigil in St. Louis
20. Teens in Philadelphia observe the NMOS’14. It’s all about LOVE.
21. Mike Brown allegedly involved in store confrontation/robbery before his death.
22. Police stats from Ferguson, Missouri.
comments – add yours