CLOSE
HomeFashion & Style

In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love

Posted 20 hours ago

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


It was the tragic news heard ’round the world.

Many of us can remember where we were when we learned that Nipsey Hussle had been tragically shot and killed on March 31, 2019—one year ago today.

Sadly, he left behind a blossoming rap career and a rise of black-owned businesses in his beloved Crenshaw neighborhood, but most importantly, he left behind his two children and the love of his life, Lauren London.

The couple’s love felt like a fairy tale.

A month before his death, the had put their magical bond on display in a stunning GQ photoshoot dubbed “California Love.” The iconic photospread, shot by Awol Erizku, is mostly known for the image of Lauren on a white horse looking like a West Coast queen with her King, leading her to her kingdom.

It will literally take your breath away.

 

In an accompanying video, the couple showed off the playful and amorous dynamics of their relationship, which included Lauren calling him her celebrity crush and gushing over the community-conscious rapper who was beloved by so many.

Despite their happiness, there were also some bumps in the road, but they always overcame them. They welcomed their son in 2016, some two years after being together and could always be seen walking the red carpet together, effortlessly and fashionably I might add, always supporting one another’s career.

“He’s gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that’s coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

 

To call this loss devastating would be an understatement. But Lauren continues to carry on his legacy with their love always guiding her every step of the way.

Last December, she collaborated with Puma and released a touching commercial that had us in tears.

With poetry written by Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Sammie Smith, and music by Grammy winner Larrance Dopson, the nearly three-and-half minute advert is more than just showing off streetwear. It’s an endearing love letter to the late rapper, a celebration of his promising legacy and a chance to revel in the beautiful people of Inglewood, California, who are still reeling from the rapper’s tragic death.

 

So as we commemorate the one-year-anniversary of Hussle’s death, we also want to use this day to celebrate their bond by taking a look back at their inspiring love story.

The marathon continues.

In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Love You, Madly, Love You, Always

View this post on Instagram

...... 🏁💙

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

Source:Instagram @laurenlondon

On March 3, Lauren posted this throwback pic of the two.

2. That Courtside Love

That Courtside Love Source:Getty

The couple were always a front-row courtside staple, cheering on the Lakers.

3. Grammy Carpet Slay

Grammy Carpet Slay Source:Getty

In 2019, the couple attended the 61st Annual Grammy Awards looking dapper and fly as ever.

4. Laid Back Love

Laid Back Love Source:Getty

In 2016, Nipsey and Lauren were all smiles at a private birthday dinner for author and social media personality Karen Civil.

5.

Source:Getty

In 2016, Nipsey and Lauren were all smiles at a private birthday dinner for author and social media personality Karen Civil.

6. Just Me And My Girfriend

Just Me And My Girfriend Source:Getty

At a 2017 event in Los Angeles, the two look effortlessly chic…and in love.

7.

Source:Getty

Here they are at the 2017 Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

8. Supportive Baes

Supportive Baes Source:Getty

At Nipsey’s 2018 Private Debut Album Release Party, Lauren was right there by his side.

9. You Can’t Tell Us Nothing

You Can't Tell Us Nothing Source:Getty

At a 2019 pre-Grammy event, the duo was bossed up.

10. Front-Row Sleek Style

Front-Row Sleek Style Source:Getty

The couple in 2017 cheering on their favorite team.

11. I Will Remember You

I Will Remember You Source:Getty

During, Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life last April, loving photos of the two played throughout.

12. My Love, My Life

My Love, My Life Source:Getty
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close