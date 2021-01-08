Jack Did It: Donald Trump Banned Permanently From Twitter, Everyone’s Celebrating #TrumpBanned

Well, that took entirely too long. Today (January 8), with less than two weeks left in his absolute sham of a Presidency, Twitter finally decided to ban Donald Trump from its platform.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
According to Twitter, the Orange Overlord’s account got the boot because of “the risk of further incitement of violence” after Trump basically told his minions to take siege of the Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6).
At first, Trump’s account got banned for 12 hours, before he returned to drop that hostage worthy take on Wednesday’s aforementioned incident. But now, he’s done.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter, via tweet.
Also, he tried to holla via the @POTUS account…and, nah.
Ban him on Google Plus and Myspace too just to be sure.
— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) January 8, 2021
As you would expect, while his cult members are mad, most everybody else is celebrating and giving Twitter no props for being so damn late. See for yourself below.
This story is developing.
THANK YOU #TWITTER! Please re-tweet!
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2021
Lmao Trump pic.twitter.com/UWAqBFyuip— 💙🌊The Usual Soze #Resists like Hell 🌊📎🗽❄️ 🆘 (@Frost8Woods) January 9, 2021
Awfully cruel of Twitter to sever Donald Trump Jr's only connection to his father— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) January 8, 2021
Thank you, @Twitter @jack.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2021
This matters.
Thank you Twitter. What took you so damn long?#TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/rbPJq3pgYG— Teresa Smith (@VoteBlueUS) January 8, 2021
OH MY FUCKING GOD @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/mEcxNWclkr— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 8, 2021
Black Twitter seeing Trump got suspended: pic.twitter.com/YDB91CGsz8— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 8, 2021
Donald trump coming on twitter to tweet some dumb shit to see he has been suspended: pic.twitter.com/ojNVxZh7Xs— draggiebtw (@draggiebtw) January 8, 2021
Lmao trump right now pic.twitter.com/8L24iyQJwo— Aboki (@amecx4) January 8, 2021
Lmao Trump when he realizes he was banned from Twitter #TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/PkqJMjiXaE— Ryan (@RynDumont) January 9, 2021
Lmao Trump pic.twitter.com/SH5ar10iMj— Joe Reyes (@king_jefe63) January 9, 2021