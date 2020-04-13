Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications

Karl-Anthony Towns was one of the first American celebrities to hammer home the seriousness of the novel coronavirus and the cropping up of COVID-19 cases. Sadly, the Towns family suffered a major loss due to the disease after the NBA big man’s mother passed from complications arising from COVID-19.

Late last month, the Minnesota Timberwolves star shared his family’s ordeal regarding the coronavirus, stating that both his parents fell ill. Towns’ mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Towns, was placed under a medically-induced coma while Towns’ father recovered. In his emotional message, Towns relayed the seriousness of the disease and urged the public to heed the warnings from officials in their respective areas.

Via Twitter and Instagram, the TImberwolves Twitter account shared a press release from a spokesperson for the Towns with their fans noting that Mrs. Towns has passed. The family thanked the medical staff that cared for the Towns, and they also asked for privacy as they process this extremely tragic loss.

The NBA and sports community has surrounded Towns with comforting words and support, which of course is all they can do from a distance at this time. Several teams across the league have also responded with words of love and prayer.

The Twitterverse is also showering the Towns family with warm thoughts and prayers. We’d like to join them in offering our sincerest condolences to the Karl-Anthony Towns, her husband, Karl Sr., and all of their extended family, friends, loved ones.

May Jackie Towns rest powerfully in peace.

