100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After about a year of dating, the couple has called it quits.

Amid speculation that they broke up, the two released a joint statement via The Hollywood Reporter, recognizing that while they’ll stay friends, their careers have to take priority over a relationship.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the former couple shared. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Rumors of a breakup were swirling recently as the two arrived separately at Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s New York City birthday party on Monday night.

Before that, Harvey removed all photos of her and Idris from her social media, and the two stopped following each other on Instagram. Fans initially thought something was up when the influencer arrived solo at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. ET Online dug deeper, revealing the two haven’t been publicly spotted together since they were in Paris, France, in late September.

December would have made a year since Harvey and the Snowfall actor were seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, and fans began wondering if she’d found her next man. It was all but confirmed in January of 2023 when he wished her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” he wrote on a photo of him kissing Harvey’s cheek, alongside a red heart emoji.

See how social media’s reacting to Harvey and Idris’ breakup below.

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Announce Breakup, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com