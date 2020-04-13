CLOSE
#MCM: Brian McKnight Is Aging Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]

Posted 9 hours ago

The 17-time Grammy Award nominee, R&B artist Brain McKnight is showing us that he has aged gracefully over the years.

Rocking his salt and pepper beard, Brain reminds us that he is still our Man Crush Monday in his new single “Nobody”.   The seasoned singer is now working on his 20th studio album titled “Exodus” which he says will be his final album.

“Nobody” is about his wife Leilani and the visuals in the video are personal footage from their wedding in 2017.

“It’s about the incredible love we share as have been all the songs I’ve written since we’ve been together. ’Nobody’ is perfect for right now at a time when real true love seems to be missing in music and in most aspects of society. It’s the best song I’ve written in a long time.”

Even though Brian is off the market, we can still admire his looks over the years.

So I’m gonna take a second and be a fan and a dad .. my sons @brianmcknightjr and @fiftyclicks are two incredible singer songwriter producers which most people already know but they are also amazing photographers in case you didn’t know . Bj came to my last show with his camera and shot this shot of me and seeing myself thru his lens thru his eyes, he captured me the way I picture myself in my head without me tellling him how which to me is the challenge with any photo you take. So if u need a photo shoot for your family or your kids or your wedding or anniversary or just want to make your ig look a little better Dm @brianmcknightjr or @fiftyclicks book an up and coming photographer before they get too expensive !!! #careabouttheshot #cats #moneywellspent #audemarspiguet

Photos
Close