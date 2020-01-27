CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

NBA Players Mourn & Salute Kobe Bryant #KobeRIP

Posted January 27, 2020

BKN-LAKERS-O'NEAL-BRYANT

Source: VINCE BUCCI / Getty


It wasn’t a dream. We really did lose Kobe Bryant way too soon, and the legion of NBA players he influenced have been offering their condolences, praise and homages to their competitor and mentor every since of the Black Mamba’s tragic passing.

Kobe Bean Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were two of the nine people who died when a helicopter they were traveling crashed near Calabasas, Calif. yesterday (Jan. 26) morning.

As soon as it was confirmed that the NBA legend had indeed passed away, his peers started paying tribute to the otherworldly competitor. One of the more notable and moving homages came from Shaquille O’Neal, who though at times they didn’t see eye to eye during their playing days, settled their differences and became brothers.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant

I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” wrote Shaq initially.

An hour later he added, “Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.”

See more tributes from around the past, present and future of the NBA, and WNBA, in the gallery. Rest in powerful peace Kobe Bryant.

 

NBA Players Mourn & Salute Kobe Bryant #KobeRIP  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Allen Iverson with a personal story…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close