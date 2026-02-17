Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
Beer prices at MLB stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location.
According to a study conducted in 2024 by Statica, the average price for a beer at an MLB stadium was $7.18.
However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another.
For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Washington last year, while some stadiums charged considerably less.
It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.
Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium.
1. Washington Nationals – Nationals Park – $15.40
2. Baltimore Orioles – Canden Yards Baseball Stadium – $11.29
3. Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Field – $10.79
4. Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park – $10.79
5. Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field – $10.78
6. San Francisco Giants – AT&T Park – $9.25
7. Pittsburgh Pirates – PNC Park – $9.16
8. Milwaukee Brewers – American Family Field – $8.72
9. Texas Rangers – Globe Life Field – $8.22
10. Philadelphia Phillies – Citizens Bank Park – $7.90
11. Houston Astros – Minute Maid Park – $7.71
12. New York Mets – Citi Field – $7.71
13. Cincinnati Reds – Great American Ball Park – $7.70
14. Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodger Stadium – $7.19
15. Oakland Athletics – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum – $7.19
16. New York Yankees – Yankee Stadium – $6.17
17. Detroit Tigers – Comerica Park – $5.44
18. St. Louis Cardinals – Busch Stadium – $5.39
19. Miami Marlins – Marlins Park – $5.14
20. Tampa Bay Rays – Tropicana Field – $5.14
21. Cleveland Guardians – Progressive Field – $5.14
22. Kansas City Royals – Kauffman Stadium – $5.14
23. Seattle Mariners – T-Mobile Park – $5.14
24. San Diego Padres – Petco Park – $5.14
25. Minnesota Twins – Target Field – $5.13
26. Atlanta Braves – SunTrust Park – $5.13
27. Arizona Diamondbacks – Chase Field – $5.13
28. Los Angeles Angels – Angels Stadium – $4.62
29. Toronto Blue Jays – Rogers Centre – $4.56
30. Colorado Rockies – Coors Field – $3.08
