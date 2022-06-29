R&B Albums To Listen To For Black Music Month [Listen]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

June is Black Music Month and we will be celebrating Black Music, Black Culture, and Black Excellence while giving you the soundtrack of America. R&B is known for being a genre that is good for any occasion, when you’re happy and celebrating, sad and going through the motions, or cleaning up your house on a Sunday morning. As a culture, we understand that the rhythm and blues in our music is what keeps great music alive for generations to keep experiencing over the years.

From Marvin Gaye to Mary J. Blige, and some Chaka Khan, without a doubt R&B music is the soundtrack to our lives, no matter what’s going on.

Listen to some of the best R&B albums over the years below.

playlist curated by India Monee’ & her father.

