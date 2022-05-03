Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala

The fashion fanatics are still high after last night’s Met Gala, and rightfully so. Most of the looks were breathtaking, leaving a lasting impression that cannot be erased. While the fashion was giving what it was supposed to be giving, it was the hairstyles and hairpieces that stole the show.
Winnie Harlow
Supermodel Winnie Harlow sashayed on the Met Gala Red Carpet wearing an eye-catching Iris Van Herpen ensemble. Her hair was swept back into a sleek bun, exclusively using @unite_hair , and adorned by a striking, feathered headpiece. Harlow’s look was totally in alignment with the “Gilded Glamour“ theme, and her hairstyle and accessories completed her look. “Our inspiration was a high-fashion ballerina this year,” stated Harlow’s hairstylist Davontae’ Washington.
Cardi B
Cardi is known to give a memorable red carpet moment, and she did not fail us last night. The “WAP” rapper wowed the crowd in Versace, and her hairstyle, created by Tokyo Stylez , definitely matched her glam. “We were inspired by her gorgeous gold Versace dress that’s covered in gold chains to create this glamorous 90’s, voluminous updo.” stated Stylez who used TRESemmé and Dyson to secure Cardi’s mane.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was absolutely breathtaking in Versace as she nailed the “Gilded Glamour” theme also while channeling vintage Black excellence. Her hairstyle matched her ensemble perfectly. It featured a part in the middle and a slicked back bun. Union’s hairstylist, Larry Sims, used the actress’ own hair products (Flawless by Gabrielle Union) to achieve her look.
Ciara
Ciara strutted on the Met Gala Red Carpet in silver and black stripe Michael Kors gown. Her “Gilded Glamour” was heavily highlighted in her hairdo with celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez adding silver accents throughout her middle part, and several inches of length. “I knew I wanted the hair to make a statement while still complimenting Michael Kors’ design. I was immediately in love with the silver detailing and that became the inspiration for the creative elements I wanted to add to the hair.” stated Ramirez who used @unite_hair products to complete Ciara’s look.
Get the steps on how to recreate their looks, below:
1. Cardi B’s UpdoSource:Getty
We prepped Cardi B’s hair using TRESemmé Beauty-Full Strength Shampoo ($4.99) and Conditioner ($4.99) to create fuller-looking, stronger hair.
I then spritzed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist ($5.99) from roots to ends for added bounce and flexibility. It also helps impart strength, anti-static, light hold and heat protection, and provide the perfect pre-blow dry step.
Next, I rough blow dried her hair using the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer professional edition ($449.99).
After blow drying, I used the Dyson Corrale™ straightener ($499.99) to smooth everything out and create spiral curls throughout the hair, setting each curl with TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray ($5.99) to create hold while not sacrificing volume.
Once the hair was set, I applied a touch of TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Serum ($5.99) throughout for added shine.
I pinned the curls into a 90s-style updo and sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray ($5.99) all over to secure the entire look and provide long-lasting hold.
2. Ciara’s Dramatic Middle PartSource:Getty
To start, I used UNITE SILKY:SMOOTH Active Wash and Hydrating Complex. Knowing I was going to use 40” extensions, this was crucial in detangling and softening, fighting frizz and repelling humidity, especially on this rainy day.
-
-
-
-
3. Gabrielle Union’s Sleek DoSource:Getty
- Larry started off by cleansing Gabrielle’s hair with Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Shampoo & Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner
- He then prepped her hair for styling with Flawless by Gabrielle Union Leave In Detangling Conditioner and Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Enhancing Heat Protection Spray.
- Next, Larry removed the moisture from Gabrielle ’s hair with Dyson Blowdryer with the comb attachment, using high power with medium heat. The comb attachment cut the blow drying time in half.
- After blow drying, Larry flat ironed Gabrielle’s hair with my Dyson Corrale straightener set at 365 degrees. The cordless feature made the flat ironing process seamless and quick.
- Then Larry created a straight middle part with a rat tail bone comb, and brushed the hair into a tight low bun.
- Once the bun was secure, he locked in the hair with Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Edge Control, and Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Treatment
- Finished off Gabrielle’s look with dangling red crystal hair accessories around the bun, “representing the blood that was spilled during the Gilded Age, from Black and People of Color”. Then sprayed a light touchable hairspray to hold and set the look with my Dyson Blow Dryer on low power and high heat.